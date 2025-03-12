Keybank National Association OH Has $140,000 Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 21.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Trading Down 0.2 %

Adecoagro stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

