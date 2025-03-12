Keybank National Association OH Has $189,000 Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 69.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

