Keybank National Association OH Has $212,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

