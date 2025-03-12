Keybank National Association OH Has $222,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rollins were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 4,272.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

