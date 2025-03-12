Keybank National Association OH Has $245,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TNDM opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

