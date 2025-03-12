Keybank National Association OH Has $256,000 Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTX stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.28. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

