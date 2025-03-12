Keybank National Association OH Invests $161,000 in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,059,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Similarweb by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,449,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its holdings in Similarweb by 45.5% in the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 863,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Similarweb by 112.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 449,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 238,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Similarweb by 115.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 190,380 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $724.57 million, a PE ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 1.08. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMWB. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

