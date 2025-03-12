Keybank National Association OH Makes New $219,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Insulet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.12.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

