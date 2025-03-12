Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $175.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.11. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wix.com from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

