Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,770 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,449 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of FL opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

