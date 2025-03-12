Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 9,983 NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,629,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,908,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,711,902.20. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Topper purchased 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $84,185.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,012,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,321,362.68. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,446,287. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.04. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.