Keybank National Association OH Sells 11,357 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 892.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $363,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 360.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

NYSE MSM opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.79 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.15%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

