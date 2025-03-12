Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,896 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

