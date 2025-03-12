Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 842.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,352 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4,342.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,797,000 after buying an additional 882,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $17,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of KIM opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

