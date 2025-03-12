Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,663,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 432.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,361,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,539 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 673,976 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,486,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

KRG opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

