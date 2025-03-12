Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,859,000 after buying an additional 740,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

