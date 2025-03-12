Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 97.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $141.72 and a one year high of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.16.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

