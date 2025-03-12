Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $152.11 and last traded at $152.12, with a volume of 480452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.
Landstar System Stock Performance
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar System
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.