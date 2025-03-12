Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lantheus by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.44 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

