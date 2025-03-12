Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $72,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,844,000 after acquiring an additional 257,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $25,955,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $23,001,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.44 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

