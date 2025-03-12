Macquarie Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Stock Price

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Macquarie from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPHR. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.39. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

