Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 2,981.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,749,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,042,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,353,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,010,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,399,000 after buying an additional 143,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,993,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,100,000 after buying an additional 77,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $75,734.57. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,624.05. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $120,847.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,907.78. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $12,168,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL stock opened at $335.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of -0.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

