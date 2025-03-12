Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,074,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,694,000 after buying an additional 899,960 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 528,608 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 830.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,271 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 84,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 80,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,731,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.73 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

