Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

