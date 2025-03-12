Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

NYSE TAP opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

