M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,629 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.65 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

