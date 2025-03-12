M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAVA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CAVA stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.05. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.24 and a beta of 3.58.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. Equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $248,609.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077,854.56. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at $42,785,024.10. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

