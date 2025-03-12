M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,619.62. The trade was a 94.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $851,189.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,534.40. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,271 shares of company stock worth $29,496,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

