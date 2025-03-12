M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,326.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,335.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,199.52. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $509.39 and a one year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.