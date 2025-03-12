M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

