M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,520 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Natera by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1,328.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Natera by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,629 shares in the company, valued at $44,150,756.13. The trade was a 22.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,142 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,063.20. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,946 shares of company stock worth $47,212,702. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.16. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

