M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $235.76 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.