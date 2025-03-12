M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 140,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 43,165 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 65,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.20. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $230.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.