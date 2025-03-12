M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.97. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

