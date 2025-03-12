M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after buying an additional 662,569 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $69,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $66,733,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 211,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $136.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

