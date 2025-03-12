M&T Bank Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 108,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 201,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.16. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

