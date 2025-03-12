M&T Bank Corp Has $1.03 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after buying an additional 1,012,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after buying an additional 541,585 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,436,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 741,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,007,000 after buying an additional 473,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.43.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

