M&T Bank Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after buying an additional 785,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after buying an additional 515,763 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,090,000 after buying an additional 490,411 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,113,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 925.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $140.38.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.