M&T Bank Corp Has $1.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,490.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 540,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 534,982 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

