M&T Bank Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,351,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,994,000 after purchasing an additional 425,245 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,591,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $150.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

