M&T Bank Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,351,000 after buying an additional 24,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,313,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,500,000 after buying an additional 75,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,871,000 after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $373.47 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.75 and a 12 month high of $545.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.07 and a 200-day moving average of $450.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

