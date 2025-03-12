M&T Bank Corp Has $1 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Barclays lowered RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down previously from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $239.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.97.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

