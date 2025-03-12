M&T Bank Corp Has $808,000 Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Kadant stock opened at $358.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $249.51 and a one year high of $429.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

