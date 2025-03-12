M&T Bank Corp Has $827,000 Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 3,180.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Ovintiv by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 4,132.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

