M&T Bank Corp Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

PNFP opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,230. This trade represents a 32.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,298,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,256. The trade was a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,911,334. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

