M&T Bank Corp Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Everest Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $354.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.07. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

