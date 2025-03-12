M&T Bank Corp Has $875,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,231,000 after purchasing an additional 675,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,452,000 after purchasing an additional 411,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.94.

Antero Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

