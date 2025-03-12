M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRG opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

