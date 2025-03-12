M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

