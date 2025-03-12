M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,112 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.